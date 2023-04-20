Council spends N120m monthly on teachers’ salaries in Kaduna

.

Mr Yunana Barde, Chairman, Jema’a Local Government Council in Kaduna State says the council spends N120 million monthly in paying teachers’ salaries.

Barde made the declaration at the council’s Fiscal, Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability town hall meeting in Kafanchan on Thursday.

He said education and healthcare were key priority areas of his administration, hence, the premium placed on them.

He said since he came into office in 2021, he had worked to ensure education was adequately and properly provided for children, noting that it was the bedrock of development in any society.

Barde said that he was keen on changing the negative narrative hitherto associated with basic education in the area.

The council boss noted that the era of non-implementation of promotion of teachers in the area was over.

“Before I came on board, teachers would get promoted and that promotion ends on paper, without implementation.

“We have now taken care of that issue as more than 230 teachers have had their promotions implemented in 2023 alone,’’ he said.

On healthcare, Barde said the council was determined to intervene continuously to bring quality and affordable healthcare to residents.

He stressed that primary healthcare centres in the local government were being equipped.

The acting Education Secretary in the council, Mr Haruna Dagan and the Health Secretary, Dr Macderi Ayuba, commended the council chair for his commitment to education and to healthcare.

They charged education and health personnel in the council to repay the council’s confidence in them by putting in their best at all times.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the highlight of the event was the presentation of awards to the best primary school teacher and the best healthcare personnel in the area.