Cosmetic giant, Classic Make-Up USA unveils five new products in Lagos

By Bassey Ekaette

One of the most popular global make-up products brand, Classic Make Up, USA, introduced five new products to the Nigeria market, at an event held at the Four Points, by Sheraton, Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday.

The newly launched products are; Pro Buttercup Setting Powder, Glitters Glue, Sweat Guard, Mist and Fix as well as the Michella Cleansing Water.

Briefing newsmen at the event, Chief Executive Officer, Emmy Classic Cosmetics Company, Mr Michael Obi stated that all the products are NAFDAC approved. He said the products are results of long years of research within the target market, which is Nigeria and other African Countries. He said the products were designed with the dermatological realities of Africans in mind.

“Our products are one of the best, worldwide. We are the most affordable make-up brands in Nigeria currently. This is despite the fact that we have in our products what the other so-called high-end ones don’t. We are able to remain afloat in business because the company devotes lots of time and financial resources into research. The company has been existing since 2006”, Mr Michael Obi explained.

Also addressing newsmen, the Sales Manager of the company, Mr Chinedu Michael stressed that the company remains resolute with its vision of providing quality and affordable products in an industry where competitiveness is the foundation for sustenance.

On her part, General Manager, Emmy Classic Cosmetics company, Nkechi Uzozie said the company products do not have negative side effects on users because they were tailor-made for the Nigerian and African market. She also noted thay they have distributors who ensure the products are available even beyond the shores of Nigeria.