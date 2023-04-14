Corps member docked for allegedly swindling police officer N235k

A corps member in Oyo State, Ukanwa Ikechukwu, was Friday docked in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court for allegedly swindling a police officer of N235, 000.

The police charged the defendant with false pretence andtheft.

The defendant ,however , pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Olufemi Omilana, told the court that Ukenwa on Dec. 4, 2022, at about noon with intent to defraud allegedly obtained N235,000 from ACP Modupe Okpaleke.

Omilana said Ukenwa , who studied physiotherapy and was attached to the Police Cottage Hospital, Eleyele, Ibadan, collected N235, 000 from Okpaleke and fraudulently converted the money to his own use

The police said that ACP Okpaleke while seeking medical solutions to her leg problem at the Police Cottage Hospital, Eleyele, Ibadan, was introduced to Ukenwa, who recommended that she buys a bicycle.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 390 (9) and 419 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

Magistrate M. I. Giwa-Babalola admitted the defedant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Giwa-Babalola adjourned the matter till May 25, for hearing.