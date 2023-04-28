Corporal Juliet Ukah is Africa’s mixed martial arts champion

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has commended Woman Police Corporal, Juliet Ukah, for a successful training tour, which climaxed in defeating South Africa’s Crystal Van Wyk to win the Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) 102.

Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said: “The Nigeria Police Force multi-dexterous Combat Athlete PC Juliet Ukah, following a successful Professional Training Tour fought and won against South Africa’s Crystal Van Wyk, who until the bout was undefeated in Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) 102.

“The fight, which took place on Thursday, April 13, in Johannesburg – South Africa, was a three-round bout and Juliet showed all-around superiority to emerge the winner by unanimous decision (30－26, 30－26, 30－27).

“Juliet also went on to defeat Clodia Vochung Shivabo (IMBGIM FC) of Cameroun on Saturday, April 22.

“PC Juliet is one of two Police female MMA fighters recently released by IGP Usman Alkali Baba for a six-week professional training tour in Thailand.

“Recruited into the Force in 2018, the talented Constable has continued to show tremendous promise, broad skills, and passion for excellence over the years, conquering the boxing, kickboxing and now MMA world of Nigeria and Africa.

“With this feat, PC Juliet Ukah, who now has an unbeaten streak after four professional fights (4 wins – 0 loss – 0 draw), is the African EFC Champion and the No. 1 contender for the World EFC Female Straw Weight Title Belt.

“The Inspector-General of Police congratulates the officer for the feat and acknowledges the contributions of the Nigeria Police Force to sports development in the country.

“He commended the officer for making the Nigeria Police Force and, by extension, the nation proud.

“The IGP further promised to continually discover and showcase new talents in the Police.”