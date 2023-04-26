Convergence Partners closes $10m investment in 42Markets Group

By Etop Ekanem

Convergence Partners has announced the acquisition of a strategic stake in 42Markets Group, an incubator, investor and builder of high-growth specialist businesses in the financial and capital markets sector.

The introduction of Convergence Partners as new investors will enable the 42Markets Group to accelerate growth through the buildout of its product set and further geographic expansion. The investment is through its Convergence Partners Digital Infrastructure Fund (CPDIF), a $296 million private equity fund focused on investing in digital infrastructure opportunities across sub-Saharan Africa.

According to Group Chief Executive Officer of 42Markets Group, Andries Brink, “Convergence Partners has been instrumental in Africa digitally leapfrogging the world through key investments in fibre and data. Together, we will now do the same, connecting bulk providers all the way to retail across the spectrum.”

On his part, Andile Ngcaba, Chairman of Convergence Partners, said: “We are thrilled with our investment in 42Markets Group, which reflects our unwavering dedication to fostering digital infrastructure expansion throughout Africa.’’

42Markets’ expertise in decentralized finance (DeFi), regtech and fintech, particularly in expanding global financial and capital markets to underserved regions aligns perfectly with our vision of utilising technology to bridge the digital divide and improve access for those in need.”