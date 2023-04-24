Controversy trails collection of Osun revenue into private account 

By Shina Abubakar

Collection of state revenue into private account by a consultant with the Osun State Ministry of Environment and Sanitation is presently generating controversies in the state.

A demand notice of the Ministry, dated April 14, 2023, had instructed one Mrs. Shakirat to pay environmental development levy of N5,000 into a private Wema Bank account belonging to Afolabi Sunday O.

The notice, which was signed by one T. O. Akande for the Permanent Secretary, further directed the shop owner to pay the stated sum using agency code or revenue code into the stated account number.

However, upon criticism of the demand notice, the Ministry quickly distanced itself from the action directing immediate sanction of any revenue consultant collecting payment into private account.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Environment and Sanitation Coordinating Director, Olawuni Timothy, stated that each revenue officer is directed to use the code generated through Revenue Officer of Board of internal Revenue.

“He is acting against the directive of the Ministry. He will be stopped with immediate effect and sanctioned for the action”, the CD, Environment and Sanitation noted.

He affirmed that it is not the position of government for revenue consultants to request payment revenue into private accounts”, adding that “all revenue are to be paid into government account as a standing policy and regulation”

Meanwhile, the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke, in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, directed immediate overhaul of revenue collection protocol on the affected Ministry, Department and Agencies.