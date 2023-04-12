Continuous learning, recipe for success in real estate — Ayodeji

The CEO of Ayhomes, Omogboye Saheed Ayodeji, has shared some valuable insights on how to become a successful realtor in Nigeria.

He stated this on his social media page, and stated that, succeeding in the highly competitive real estate industry in Nigeria requires dedication, hard work, and a strong commitment to providing excellent service to clients.

According to him, the importance of building a strong network of contacts, includes clients, fellow realtors, and professionals in related fields such as lawyers, bankers, and contractors. He recommended attending industry events, joining professional associations, and participating in online communities to expand your network.

He also emphasized the need to stay informed about market trends, changes in regulations, and other developments that may affect the industry. To achieve this, he suggested attending training sessions, reading industry publications, and following relevant blogs and social media accounts.

Ayodeji said, providing excellent customer service is also key to building a strong reputation and attracting new clients. Mr. Ayodeji advised being responsive to client needs, communicating regularly, and following up after transactions to ensure customer satisfaction.

In today’s digital age, having a strong online presence is essential for success in the real estate industry. Mr. Ayodeji recommended creating a professional website and social media accounts and using them to showcase your listings, provide valuable information to clients, and engage with your audience.

Specializing in a particular area of the real estate industry, such as commercial properties or luxury homes, can also help you stand out from the competition and attract clients who are looking for expertise in that area. He also highlighted the importance of maintaining high ethical standards, following all relevant laws and regulations, and being transparent in your dealings.

Finally, he advised continuously improving your skills and knowledge to stay ahead of the curve in the constantly evolving real estate industry. He recommended attending training sessions, reading industry publications, and seeking out mentors who can help you grow and develop as a realtor.

He advised that, becoming a successful realtor in Nigeria is a valuable resource for anyone looking to build a successful and rewarding career in the real estate industry. By following these tips, one can develop the skills, knowledge, and reputation needed to succeed in this highly competitive field, he concluded.