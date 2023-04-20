Consulting, training firm begins operation in Nigeria

Kola Olugbodi Managing Director/CEO

Julalex Training Academy Limited, is a training and consulting firm incorporated in November 2022. The training academy stems from a desire to meet the knowledge needs of individuals and organizations spread across a spectrum of interests and skills, and as it pertains to consultancy, coaching, training, and development.

Julalex was co-founded by its Executive Chairman, Mr. Kola Olugbodi, the CEO Background Check International, Africa’s foremost background screening company in Nigeria with basic offerings in claims verification and due diligence and its Executive Director, Mr. Akin Davis, the founder of Tourism Blue, a globally spread motivational foundation that enables individuals from all walks of life to relate and associate with each other while carrying out charity projects; linking professionals together and tourism awareness. This is a pointer to the fact that the academy will see greater times in the days to come because of the tenacity and excellence of her founders.

Today, the company announced its official launch. Julalex aims specifically to deliver learning solutions on all personal and development issues, consultancy, training, and coaching, making available products that are tailor-made to meet the needs of artisans, business owners, and organizations for maximum productivity.

One of the founding partners, Mr. Olugbodi, speaking with newsmen on the event of the launch said: “Basically, everybody has access to knowledge that will help in their endeavors and development. The shoemaker, business owner, student, and even the mother who wants to learn parenting styles can be properly trained with Julalex.”

Olugbodi further mentioned that the Executive Consultants responsible for the training of the clients are skilled and versed in various fields with certification and a high level of information at their fingertips to meet the knowledge needs of our clients while employing fun and creative methods to deliver knowledge in an excellent way that would yield optimum productivity.”