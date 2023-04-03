….States, Discos should collaborate -Prof Bart Nnaji

WITH the proposed amendment of Nigeria’s Electricity Act, Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, and other states have moved to establish appropriate structures for the establishment of state regulatory commissions and licensing of investors interested in investing about $10 billion in the sector.

Before the proposed amendment by President Muhammadu Buhari, the power sector was placed under the Exclusive list of the Federal Government, which excluded states from investing and regulating generation, transmission, and distribution activities in the nation.

Checks by Vanguard indicated that the exclusion culminated in low investment and supply of adequate electricity to consumers.

Lagos needs to generate more power – GOVERNOR

The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwoolu, noted that the proposed amendment remained a welcomed development as it would enable Lagos generate additional power targeted at meeting rising demand.

In the Lagos State Electricity Policy, obtained by Vanguard, yesterday, the governor stated: Lagos State is the commercial centre of the country with a considerable number of manufacturing and service industries.

“Lagos State accounts for about 30% of the national GDP and 50% of the non-oil GDP. This is powered by less than 1,000 megawatts of electricity supply from the national grid delivered to the two electricity distribution companies (Discos) in the state.

”In reality, Lagos is dependent almost entirely on a fleet of no less than 15,000 MW of backup generator capacity, fuelled by expensive and heavily polluting distillates like fuel oil, petrol, and diesel. ‘

No progressive and modern economy in the world has thrived in the face of such a combination of electricity inadequacy and supply imbalance.

“Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy”, a key component of our T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda, is strategically aimed at growing the critical sectors in the State which is only possible with reliable access to electricity. Lagos State has resolved to drive a new Policy and Strategic Framework that will significantly improve the viability of investments in the Lagos State Electricity Market. The State Government will take direct responsibility for developing, growing, and regulating a Lagos Electricity Market as prescribed in the 1999 Constitution (amended).”

Similarly, in a telephone interview with Vanguard, the Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources, Lagos State, Olalere Odusote, said the state had been preparing for this immediately after the governor, Babajide Sanwoolu, came into office because of his administration’s belief that it would impact the sector and nation’s economy.

He said the state was delighted that the House of Representatives and the Senate were working on the passage of the Act before the end of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The commissioner said: “You are no doubt aware that Lagos has been preparing for this since Mr. Sanwo Olu assumed office. The Lagos electricity law to establish the regulatory agency as well as a rural electrification agency is at the Lagos House of Assembly and is expected to be passed soon.”

We intend to expand, welcome private investors -IBOM POWER BOSS

Checks by Vanguard, weekend, also showed that the state House of Assembly have started considering putting the necessary legislation which would culminate in the establishment of regulatory commissions at the state level.

Speaking in a telephone interview, weekend, the Managing Director, of Ibom Power and Senior Special Assistant to the governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, said: “The state House of Assembly should put the required legislative issues in place to pave the way for other things to come.

“In Akwa Ibom State, we are ready. Remember, we have Ibom Power, currently involved in generating power into the national grid. We intend to expand.”

Rivers, others to deepen stakes in power sector – INVESTIGATION

Similarly, Rivers State government has concluded plans to deepen its investment in the power sector.

The Commissioner of Information and Communications, Chris Finebone, could not respond on short notice, yesterday, but checks by Vanguard showed that with huge reserves of natural gas, the state was well-positioned to deepen investment in thermal power plants.

It also showed other states, especially the Niger Delta, have concluded plans to invest more resources to boost investment and economic development in their areas.

States, Discos should collaborate – PROF BART NNAJI

In a telephone interview with Vanguard, yesterday, the former Minister of Power, Prof. Bart Nnaji, who referred to the proposed amendment as a welcomed development, noted that it would enable states with the right capacity, especially Akwa Ibom and Rivers, to invest more in the sector.

He said: “This is an excellent development. It would create the opportunity for states with adequate resources to do more. But the state governments would need to collaborate more with the Electricity Distribution Companies, Discos, toward ensuring that the power generated and transmitted is delivered to consumers in their states. They should also be in a position to put their attractive tariff in place.”

States to attract additional $10bn investment – ANALYSTS

Already, experts and analysts had predicted that more than $10 billion additional investment would be attracted into the power sector, following the proposed amendment of Nigeria’s Electricity Act by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a telephone interview with Vanguard, Managing Director/CEO, New Hampshire Capital Limited, Mr. Odion Omonfoman, said: “It is difficult to say exactly how much additional investment would be attracted as a result of the amendment. But it could be quite sizeable. I expect it to be more than $10 billion in three years.

“The amendment would culminate in the establishment of Electricity Generation Companies, Gencos, Electricity Distribution Companies, Discos, Electricity Cooperatives, Metering Assembly Plants, and Gas pipeline infrastructure. These and other things would be possible because states can now make laws to regulate the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in their domains.”

Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, CPPE, Dr. Muda Yusuf, said: “We expect about $10 billion additional investment to be made. This is because we are dealing with a situation of a very high deficit in power supply which offers tremendous opportunities for investment.

“The significance of this amendment is the regime of decentralization of electricity supply. It is instructive that it covers the entire electricity value chain from generation, transmission, and distribution. It is a positive development that deserves commendation.”