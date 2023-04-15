Commence bridge building for peace, healing process – Arewa youths beg Tinubu

By David Odama

LAFIA —The Arewa Youth Forum AYF, has urged the incoming administration led by the president elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinibu to commence building bridges of peace, mind fences across all faiths ethnic divides to foster the unity of the country ahead of may 29th inauguration.

The forum also advised the incoming National government to encourage competence, dedication and loyalty in it’s appointments rather than bringing those it described as ‘mediocres’into the governance.

The forum made this appeal in a press conference jointly addressed by its Chairman, Haruna Bature and Secretary, Sunday A Adajeh in Lafia Saturday.

They said the forum after due deligence and wide consultation, urged Tinubu to appoint gov Simon Bako Lalong as the SGF.

According to the Forum, “AYF on April 12th 2023 at about 12 noon rose from her 1st quarterly meeting after far reaching deliberation on several national issues including the just concluded general election, resolved to call on Sen Bola ahmed Tinubu, winner and now the President elect to humbly consider the coordinator and DG APC PCC, governor Simon Bako Lalong as the SGF in his cabinet”.

“We in the Arewa Youth forum are appealing to the president elect, Sen Bola ahmed Tinubu to consider governor Simon Bako Lalong for the office of SGF for capacity building , experience, transformation, fairness, equity and justice in which is the APC mantra”.

“We are bold to say without fear or favor that Gov Simon Bako Lalong’s character, conducts in both public and private works has largely put his credentials unquestionable. The forum has found in him a trustworthy servant, leader and a loyal man in whom we can trust”

“The forum formally congratulates the president elect H.E Sen. Bola ahmed Tinubu over his resounding victory at the general election wishes him a successful inauguration on the 29th of may 2023”.

“Moreso, gov Simon Bako Lalong is a highly loyal party man, whose activities and all engagements over the years is seen to be transparent, free from all forms of corrupt practices” the forum declared..

“President elect, Sen Bola Ahmed Tinubu, kindly consider gov Simon Bako Lalong as the next SGF for character capacity and competency exhibited when he went as far as putting his life for the victory of president elect in just concluded general election.

“It’s may interest those who care to know that governor Simon Bako Lalong is a lawyer, a legislator per excellence, a formal speaker of plateau state house of assembly, a governor, DG APC PCC and a seasons administrator.

“Above all, gov Simon Bako Lalong is highly experienced and eminently qualified and readily for the assignment”, the forum stated