Cleric tasks women with home, nation building

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The President and General Overseer of the United Apostolic Church of Christ, UACC, Rev. (Dr.) James Owoyemi has stressed that the role of women as homemakers and in nation-building cannot be overemphasised.

He stated this while speaking with newsmen on Sunday after the thanksgiving of the church’s maiden national women’s conference themed: “Christian Family in time like this,” held at Oke-Ola, Powerline, Moniya, Ibadan on Sunday.

Noting that charity begins at home, the man of God stated that women play a significant role in how their children turn out in future.

He said since children are regarded as leaders of tomorrow, it is incumbent on parents particularly mothers to set them on the right path in order to be able to contribute their quota to nation-building in future.

Speaking on the Topic: “Don’t allow the current situation to stop you from taking care of your mother,” Rev. Awoyemi, reminded children of the need to have decent respect for their mothers as a person, adding that: “Your inward estimation of your mom should be outwardly expressed at all times by your proper and respectful conduct toward her.”

“God has nothing good to say in His Bible about the child who does not honor his mother. On the contrary, He has much bad to say and many dire pronouncements about the future of such children.”

Further, the Cleric described women as the crown of their husband, urging them to exhibit good character and be holy, imploring them to desist from sin and be wise in building their home as good mothers.

Rev. Awoyemi stated that a virtuous woman among others is blessed, peaceful, have high regards for family values and above all respects and supports her husband.

In her remark, wife of the general overseer and President, Minister’s Wives and Good Women Association, Rev. (Mrs) Mary Owoyemi, noted that, besides being a woman of gentle habits and gra­cious courtesy, the minister’s wife should be an ideal companion for the minister, and to do this she must be his compeer physically, intellectually, and spir­itually.

She said: Physically, woman is weaker than man, but this only argues for the care of the bodily temple so that it may be as efficient for a woman’s work as man’s is for his work. Life means joy, vigor, and freedom from unnecessary pain; and upon the soundness of health and physical fitness of the wife depends much of the minister’s success.”

“But not only must a minister’s wife strive to be well, but it is her duty to keep herself as attractive and lovable as she was before marriage. In fact, it is well not only to abound in this grace, but to grow in it also.”

As to what a minister’s wife ought to be, I should say first of all, a woman, every whit a woman, a woman with all the graces of heart, simplicity of demeanor, and earnestness of life that it takes to make a woman.”

“The pastor’s wife and children will undoubtedly contribute (for good or ill) to the overall impact on the church. Our kids grew up having a high view of their dad’s calling, and they also knew that they were his central qualification for the ministry,” she emphasised.