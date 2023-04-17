Cleric, politician advocate religious tolerance among Nigerians

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

A renowned Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Mohammed Buhari Omo Musa and the Managing Director of Bullion Go-Neat Global Limited, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, have advocated for religious tolerance among Nigerians irrespective of their belief and ethical affiliations for peaceful coexistence.

They stated this during the maiden edition of the Ramadan lecture organised by the gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), in the March 18 elections in Ogun State, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo through his NGO, Ajadi Movement at the weekend, held at Coco Samba Industry, Torotoro Quarters, Ibafo, Ogun State.

Ajadi also used the occasion to launch multi-million naira musical instruments for the benefit of upcoming musicians at an affordable and subsidised rate.

Delivering his sermon, Buhari Omo Musa said there might be little difference in the doctrine of Islam and Christianity, but both praying and worshipping the same God, hence, the need to tolerate one another for peaceful coexistence in the country.

The renowned Islamic preacher noted that religious sentiment has eaten deep into the society, which is not in the best interest of the country and a way forward for Nigerians.

He urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the peaceful coexistence, love and unity of the country, which has almost eluded the country due to personal and political gains.

Buhari Omo Musa then appealed to political leaders in the country at various levels to keep working for continued peace, unity and progress of the country, arguing that: “no one can lead without a united and peaceful country.”

Also speaking to journalists at the lecture, Ajadi, a Christian and frontline politician in Ogun State said he organised the Ramadan lecture to demostrate one of the leadership traits of not being sentimental about religion.

The MD of Bullion Go-Neat Global Limited and NNPP guber candidate in Ogun State, disclosed that he had lived most of his life with Muslims to the extent that the love accorded him, made him to learn Arabic study.

“But of recent even within religions you will see that we have factions. We should not allow religion to disintegrate us instead of uniting us, religion should not be an instrument of disintegration but of harmony and peace, religion is given to man by God for our edification and not otherwise.”

“We really need to pray for our dear country. Years back this country was not like this. Now people for their personal or political gains have decided to tour along religious line which is dangerous and really sad. I am a Christian, lived with Muslims, I attended Quranic school, we never knew differences in religion.”

“We were together and play together. Your best friend could be a Christian if you are a Muslim or Muslim if you are a Christian. Even we have both religious as members of same family, so we need to tolerate each other for the betterment of this entity call Nigeria,” he said.