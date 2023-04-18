Cleric charges Muslim faithful on service to humanity

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

Muslim faithful have been urged to be committed to serving God and man irrespective of their leadership or followership position with all their heart in order to attract God’s blessings and favour.

An Islamic cleric, Sheikh Khalif Quasim Akilapa, who gave the urge, during a Ramadan lecture, organised by the Oyo South Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the just concluded general election, Chief Joseph Tegbe, held at the Mapo Hall, Ibadan, yesterday, reminded Nigerians to always demonstrate humanity through justice, tolerance and service to the people.

He added that this would not only elevate individuals, but guarantee a peaceful society.

In his Ramadan lecture tiled: “Humanity,” Akilapa said Islam which is the religion of peace forbids one to condemn other religions, admonishing people to always tolerate one another irrespective of their religious affiliations.

“Whether you are a leader or follower, you are but a servant of God,” he said.

In an interview, the organiser of the programme,Chief Tegbe, who pointed out that he had been supporting Islamic programmes in the past, said he only added knowledge sharing to it to educate people among Muslim brothers and sisters.

Chief Tegbe, therefore, enjoined Muslims to follow the lessons learnt during Ramadan as fasting is gradually winding up.

His words: “There’s no doubt, we learnt so much during the period. The period is indeed a spiritual aspect of our life, which comes only once in a year.”

“And every true Muslim must have benefitted from this spiritual obligation, which was embarked for 29 or 30 days abstaining from eating, drinking and fleshly desires, all this is to impact the spiritual aspect of life and if truly it is observed as it is supposed to be, by now every Muslim must have achieved many things from it and what that means, is that, as Muslims our faith and fear of God have increased.”

“Then, looking at the impact of this on Nigerians, what I think is that since it is a spiritual obligation from Almighty Allah even those who are not Muslims, they respect the period and truly the air of that spiritual reward is blowing on everybody who cares.”

“They would know that during this period, things have changed for good,” he stressed.