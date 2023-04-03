Church unveils education empowerment programme 

Christ Ambassadors’ Fellowship has announced plans to unveil an education empowerment programme, under the Christ Ambassador’s Education Endowment Fund, CAEEF, based in Lagos.

The event, themed: ‘Project Unveil’, will hold on Saturday.

According to a statement by the Church, the empowerment programme would be focused on assisting gifted but indigent student from primary to tertiary levels of education.

The statement added that in light of the current economic difficulties facing the country, such intervention was necessary to help “smart, intelligent and purposeful children from less privileged homes” make the most of their talents.

“We can assure all potential donors that all contributions to this Fund will be properly managed and accounted for,” the statement said.