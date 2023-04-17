Chukwuka Monye to Oborevwori: You’ve opportunity to restore trust in govt

By Dickson Omobola

A former presidential aspirant on the platform of African Democratic Congress, ADC, and Wallstreet Journal Bestselling author, Chukwuka Monye, has called on Delta State Governor-elect, Sheriff Oborevwori, to focus on four priorities for socio-economic transformation.

Monye, a social innovator and founder of Ciuci Consulting, a leading indigenous multinational operations management firm, also said Oberevwori has an opportunity to write history by creating an economy that would transform the lives of Deltans.

The former Director-General of Delta Economic Summit Group, DESG, said this in a statement.

His words:” Rebuild trust: Given the high level of trust deficit that exists between constituents and their

leaders, the first and most important thing to do is to rebuild the constituents’ trust in the

government. This can be achieved by effective communication of the implementation of vision

and development agenda which must be simple to start with. It has become common for

politicians to make promises before they are elected and thereafter, some are unable to deliver

and others are unable to effectively communicate their achievements. In simple terms, do what

you promised to do. Communication has changed. The communication requirements for serving

a largely youthful populace are now heavily skewed to new media and capacity to provide

information to an avid audience.

“Demonstrate commitment to inclusiveness: Forming a government that includes dynamic

young professionals and women will display the state government’s commitment to

inclusiveness. Such a move will disabuse the minds of many – the idea that many leaders are

insecure and afraid of engaging dynamic people into the government. Essentially, this will show

that the government will source the best talents.

“Design and implement alternative revenue generating mechanisms: It has become evident that

the state cannot depend on its federal allocation of an estimated N20 billion per month (source: A national daily) an amount that can be generated 20 times over by the private sector. For

example, Nigeria is now a leader in Africa in terms of private equity fund size and number of

transactions. Innovative products and asset classes can be setup through collaborations between

the government and the private sector.

” Build a “professional” government brand: A key requirement for achieving some of the ideas

already mentioned is that the government must be seen to be professional. In other words, it

must be reliable and seen as the reference for operating at high standards. This would be a

massive attraction to the state as it will put the state in a class by itself.”