Chukwueze’s teammate files complaint with police after alleged assault by Madrid player

Villarreal midfielder Alex Baena has filed a complaint with police after he was allegedly assaulted by Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde following Saturday’s LaLiga match.

Spain Under-21 international Baena was reportedly involved in a heated confrontation with Valverde shortly after the game.

According to a media report, Baena was punched while looking at his phone when making his way to the Villarreal team bus.

Baena played a full part in the LaLiga contest at the Santiago Bernabeu and assisted Samuel Chukwueze’s late goal as Villarreal beat Real Madrid 3-2.

In a statement issued late on Sunday, in which Valverde was not referenced by name, Villarreal confirmed the police involvement and said Baena have the club’s support.

The club said: “Villarreal CF player Alex Baena was assaulted last night while on his way to the team bus after the match against Real Madrid CF at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

“Faced with this situation, the player has decided to file a complaint against the aggressor with the police.

“Once again, Villarreal CF rejects any act of violence and firmly believes in the player’s version of events and will support him throughout this process.”

Baena has denied reports he made crude personal remarks about Valverde before the alleged attack.

The 21-year-old has represented Spain at every age-grade level from under-16 and has made over 50 appearances for Villarreal since making his senior debut in July 2020.

Valverde and Los Blancos have yet to comment on Saturday’s alleged incident.