Chinese gov’t not involved in any form of terror – Embassy

The People’s Republic of China says it is not ”and will never be involved in funding terrorism”.

The Chinese government’s position is contained in a statement released by its mission in Abuja, Nigeria on its official Twitter handle, @china_emb_ng on Monday.

The statement was released in response to a report by a British national daily, The Times, which alleged that Chinese nationals in the mining sector were funding terrorist groups in parts of Nigeria to secure access to the country’s mineral reserves.

According to The Times, it shared its research with a Lagos-based analytical group.

“Our attention has been drawn to a media report titled “Chinese ‘bribed Nigerian militants for access to vast mineral reserves”, published by the The Times of the U.K. on April 15, 2023.

“This report, claiming that “Beijing could be indirectly funding terror” in Nigeria, is based on unverified, unclear and unproven information, to which we have to express our strong dissatisfaction and objection.

“The Chinese government, as well as the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, have always encouraged and urged the Chinese companies and nationals in Nigeria to abide by the laws and regulations of Nigeria, and to implement the local rules and guidance on labour, environment, health and safety, among others, and would continue their efforts in this regard.

“The Chinese government was and would never be involved in any form of funding terrorism. The allegations contained in the report were totally irresponsible and unethical, and the intention of the report is seriously questioned.”

It also stated that the bilateral cooperation between China and Nigeria had brought tangible benefits to bilateral ties and well-being of both countries.

“We will continue to work with the Nigerian government to promote development and address security issues.

“We welcome international partners to join our efforts in good faith, but would reject any intention or action that would smear our cooperation.” (NAN)