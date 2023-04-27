Chinese envoy urges warring parties in Sudan to end hostilities

Aid workers fear a displacement crisis akin to the one triggered by the conflict in Darfur in the early 2000s. (AFP/File)

China’s permanent representative to the United Nations on Wednesday called on the warring parties in Sudan to promptly end hostilities.

Zhang Jun, said the recent eruption of armed conflict in Sudan has led to massive civilian casualties and infrastructure destruction.

He said that it pains China, a good friend and partner of Sudan, to see the country’s relapse into turmoil.

China, however, calls on both parties to put the interests of the country and people first, end hostilities promptly and avoid further escalating the situation, he told a Security Council meeting on Sudan.

China hopes that the humanitarian truce will hold, civilians will be effectively protected, the safety of foreign institutions, personnel, and diplomatic missions in the country will be ensured.

Security and logistics support will be provided for humanitarian aid and personnel evacuation and relocation, Zhang said.

“Sudan is an important country in the Horn of Africa, if the current conflict drags on and escalates, there will undoubtedly be a higher spillover risk.

This is not in the interests of Sudan and will harm regional peace and security,” he warned.

He said at present, the priority is to facilitate the immediate cessation of hostilities, urging both parties to solve their differences and divergences through dialogue, bring the political process and social economic development as well as social order back to the right track.

The cause of the current turmoil in Sudan deserves serious reflection.

According to him, the international community should respect Sudan’s sovereignty, ownership and support Sudan in exploring institutional arrangements in line with its national conditions.

He added that imposing a solution from the outside or arbitrarily setting up a timetable is likely to be counterproductive.

Zhang said that China firmly supports Sudan’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and hopes it will see the end of the conflict at an early date and return to the right track of peace, stability, and national development.