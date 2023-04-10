China has ‘right’ to drills around Taiwan — Putin

US Navy destroyer was deployed in reaction to Chinese drills around Taiwan.

The Kremlin on Monday backed China’s three-day drills around Taiwan, saying Beijing had a “sovereign right” to respond to what Moscow called “provocative acts.”

“We have witnessed multiple acts that were provocative in their character towards the Chinese People’s Republic,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“China has the sovereign right to respond to these provocative acts, including with military manoeuvres, in strict accordance with international law.”

12 ships, 91 jets

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s defence ministry said it detected 12 Chinese warships and 91 aircraft around the island on Monday, after Beijing ended three-day military exercises.

“Although (China’s) Eastern Theatre Command has announced the end of its exercise, the military will never relax its efforts to strengthen its combat readiness,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that its tally of ships and aircraft was as of 6p.m. (1000 GMT) on Monday.