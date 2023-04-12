Chilwell signs two-year extension at Chelsea

By Oluwaseyifunmi Awobiyi

Chelsea full-back, Ben Chilwell has signed a new deal that will be extend his stay at Stamford Bridge for another two years.

His contract was set to be due in 2025, but speculations of him moving to Manchester City put the West Londoners on their heels and agreed to keep him till 2027.

“I feel very settled at Chelsea and have really enjoyed my time on the pitch here so I’m very pleased the club wants me to be part of the project long-term, and I’m very happy to sign this extension to my contract,” Chilwell said via the Club’s website.

“We are working hard for success and I will do my best to bring more smiles to the faces of the fans who have made me feel so welcome.”

The 26-year-old was part of the side that lifted Chelsea’s second-ever Champions League title in 2021 and also won the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup.

He joined from Leicester City for a fee of €50 million and has made 80 appearances since joining scoring 9 goals with 12 assists.