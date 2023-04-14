Chibok Girls: 9 years after, Northeast Children suffering human rights violation, says UNICEF

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, said nine years after 276 schoolgirls were abducted in Chibok, Borno State, children in the Northeast are still subjected to grave violations of their rights.

In a press release by the Communications (Advocacy, Media & External Relations) UNICEF, Safiya Yoba Akau, said the UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Cristian Munduate described the plight of Nigeria’s children as a devastating reality.

According to Munduate, UNICEF cannot turn a blind eye to the suffering of Nigeria’s children noting that government must ensure their safety and access to education.

“The statistics are disturbing; the reality is devastating. It has been 9 years since the horrendous abduction of the Chibok girls, yet the nightmare continues as children are still being kidnapped, forcibly recruited, killed and injured– their futures tore away.

“We cannot turn a blind eye to the suffering of Nigeria’s children. We must do everything in our power to ensure they grow up in safety, with access to education and the opportunity to fulfil their potential.

“Since 2014, there have been over 2,400 incidents of grave violations verified, affecting over 6,800 children in the north-east. The most common violations are recruitment or use of children by armed groups with 700 verified cases, followed by abductions of children, with 693 incidents, and killing and maiming, with 675 incidents. The impact of the conflict on education is alarming, with repercussions that will likely affect generations.

“UNICEF welcomes the Government of Nigeria’s signing of the UNICEF-supported handover protocol and its commitment to invest N144.8 billion ($314.5 Million) towards the Safe Schools Financing Plan in 2022 and stands ready to support the Government in its implementation to ensure that all children encountered in the course of armed conflict in Nigeria or released from armed groups are quickly reunited with their families and benefit from reintegration programmes.

“UNICEF Nigeria calls on all parties to the conflict to respect international humanitarian law and human rights law and protect the rights and well-being of children. UNICEF Nigeria stands committed to working with the government and partners to ensure that every child in Nigeria can enjoy their rights and live in a peaceful and prosperous society.”