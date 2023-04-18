Chelsea vs Real Madrid: Anything is possible at the Bridge – Lampard

Frank Lampard has insisted that his side’s Champions League quarter-final with Real Madrid isn’t over as Chelsea look to turn the tie around.

The Blues suffered a 2-0 defeat in the first leg of the tie and now face a daunting task to overturn the two-goal deficit against a blazing Carlo Ancelloti side.

Speaking ahead of the game, Lampard revealed he is aware of the difficulty of the task ahead.

He, however, added that he has been around football and Chelsea long enough to know there is always a chance of producing something special.

‘Anything is possible in football and there’s no doubt that we’re a competitive team and we deserve to be here in this stage of the competition,’ said Lampard.

‘We also understand that the opponent is really high-level, but if we get things right, if we work hard, if we do the right things in the game, then anything is possible.’

The interim manager also said he is expecting a positive atmosphere at the Bridge which his players will key into to play their part.

‘I’ve been here too many times at this level of the game at Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on an evening midweek Champions League knock-out game, so I understand that the atmosphere is going to be great.

‘Then it’s up to us to tap into that early in the game and make sure we engage the crowd throughout because they can help us when we’re at home. That’s why this two-legged competition is the best out there. I’m confident in that, we just need to play our part.’