Chelsea to slash players’ wages amid poor run of form

Chelsea’s poor form this season compounded with their latest elimination from this season’s Champions League will see the club cut players’ wages by at least 30%.

According to the Daily Mail. the club’s most recent signings, or those who have agreed new contracts, will see their earning power slashed by at least 30 percent.

Following their takeover last year, co-owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital implemented a bonus structure to player contracts linked to Champions League qualification.

The clauses would see their salaries fluctuate depending on whether they were playing in the competition.

It was a significant change from the ownership era of Roman Abramovich, who only rewarded players for winning trophies.

The Blues were eliminated from this season’s competition by Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

This means the two-time winners will not feature in Europe’s top elite club tournament for the 2023/2024 campaign.