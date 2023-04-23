Chelsea to offload 10 players this summer [See List]

After growing frustrated with how his first season at the club panned out, Chelsea owner, Todd Boehly is planning a massive overhaul of the Blues squad ahead of next season.

Since taking over, Boehly has shown he is not one to be stinting with cash in the transfer market, and is now set for another rollercoaster in the summer window.

According to the Evening Standard, the board is considering shipping out 10 players during the summer following a miserable season.

These players include Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Edouard Mendy, Hakim Ziyech, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Christian Pulisic and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Although N’golo Kante did not make the list is future at the club remains largely uncertain with Boehly and his colleagues to have the final say on whether he stays or leaves.

Kai Havertz, on the other hand, have had growing interests for his services from Germany and could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge as Mason Mount.