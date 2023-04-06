Chelsea considering old flames as permanent managers following Lampard’s appointment

By Oluwaseyifunmi Awobiyi

Chelsea are in a serious dilemma on who to hire as their permanent manager although Frank Lampard has agreed to take charge on an interim basis till the end of the season.

Ted Boehly and the board at the West London club are considering bringing one more ex-manager back to the Blues dugout if Lampard doesn’t match expectations.

Two men, Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho, who brought the league titles to Stamford Bridge are in the picture of making a return.

Conte was recently sacked by London neighbors, Tottenham in late March while Roma are hoping Mourinho ditches offers and see out his contract at the club due for 2024.

Both managers have been contacted by the club, according to reports from Goal.

Other managers like Julian Nagelsman, Mauricio Pochettino, and Luis Enrique are still available and also being considered.

Real Madrid and Spurs are teams also looking for replacements for their empty or soon-to-be-empty roles, Pochettino and Nagelsman are top candidates on their lists.