Chelsea confirm Frank Lampard as interim coach

Chelsea have confirmed Frank Lampard as their interim manager until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The club announced Lampard’s second stint at the club as a manager on their official Twitter account on Thursday.

Frank Lampard returns as Caretaker Manager until the end of the season. 🤝 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 6, 2023

A statement released by the club reads: “We are delighted to welcome Frank back to Stamford Bridge. Frank is a Premier League Hall of Famer and a legend at this club.

“As we continue our thorough and exhaustive process for a permanent head coach, we want to provide the club and our fans with a clear and stable plan for the remainder of the season.

“We want to give ourselves every chance of success and Frank has all of the characteristics and qualities we need to drive us to the finish line.

“We have an important game against Wolves on Saturday and then we will turn our attention to our Champions League quarter-final in Madrid next week.

“We are all going to give Frank our full backing as we aim to get the best possible outcome from all our remaining games.”

Lampard will get underway with official duties when he takes charge of the team’s training on Thursday.