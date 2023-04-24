Chelsea close to appointing next manager

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on signing former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino as the club’s next permanent manager.

The Argentine is in line to take over from caretaker coach Frank Lampard, according to The Guardian.

Talks with the Argentine has been positive over the past weeks, and there is now ‘growing confidence’ that a formal agreement will be reached soon.

Chelsea recently sacked Graham Potter at the start of this month and put Lampard to temporarily take charge of the first team until the end of the season.

Former Bayern Munich coach, Julian Nagelsmann initially emerged as the frontrunner for the job while former Barcelona manager, Luis Enrique was also a serious contender at one point too.

However, Nagelsmann is believed to have gone cold on a move to the west London club while doubts emerge over Enrique, leaving Pochettino as the standout candidate