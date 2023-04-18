Champions League: Owerri fans set for Chelsea vs Real Madrid clash

The Chilis Bar, Owerri will be the centre of attraction Tuesday night as Chelsea will be gunning for redemption against Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League second-leg quarter-final clash.

With fans across the world expecting an explosive response from the Blues after their first leg 2-0 defeat in Spain, Heineken with the ‘Cheers to All Fans Campaign’ is adding an extra layer of excitement by offering a unique viewing experience to fans and loyal consumers alike.

According to Portfolio Manager – Premium Lager, Sampson Oloche, Heineken, which has been synonymous with Champions League football and entertainment for years, is taking fans’ experience to new heights this season.

“Yes, we are going full swing in Owerri on Tuesday(tonight) at the Chilis Bar, I guarantee there is so much to look forward to beyond the action on the pitch as we have lined up quite a lot for the night” Mr Oloche stated.

Bants, beer, laced with top-notch music from superstar artists as well as plenty of prizes for smart fans who excel in the simple quiz competitions are some of the guaranteed features already in place for Tuesday night at the Chilis Bar.

The Cheers to All Fans Campaign is aimed at bringing fans together to enjoy the game, regardless of which team they support. “Will you be shouting Blue or White” was the poser posted on the Heinekenng Instagram page over the weekend.

“Will the Premier league giants reign supreme or Laliga champion and defending champions of UEFA Champions League retain the lead from the first leg last week? Are some of the engagement conversations ahead of the match which was a repeat of the same pairing at the same stage of the tournament last season!

“It’s a celebration of the love for the sport and the passion, whether you are shouting White or Blue, Heineken unites fans regardless of the outcome” Mr Oloche added.

For fans who won’t be making it down to Stamford Bridge to watch the mouth-watering quarter-final clash, the Chilis Bar where Heineken’s Cheers to All Fans Campaign will be taking off in full swing is the ideal place to enjoy the same electrifying atmosphere.

After the explosive night in Owerri, Heineken’s Cheers to All Fans Campaign will be taking Warri and Abuja by storm when the attention shifts to the second-leg semi-final games.

The climax of the campaign, the Champions League final in Lagos, promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans.