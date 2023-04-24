CHAMP to empowers career professionals, entrepreneurs at Ghana seminar

Dr Abiola Salami

CHAMP, a full-scale professional services firm trusted by high-performing business leaders, will hold a one-day seminar — Rock Your 2023 Like A Champion — designed to equip career professionals, entrepreneurs and corporate bodies with the insights for winning big in 2023.

“This programme is part of our campaign to unleash greatness across Africa. We shall engage Ghanaian career professionals and entrepreneurs in a transformational session to inspire peak performance nationwide,” says the host and world-class performance strategist, Dr Abiola Salami.

According to Salami, the event is on Saturday, April 29 at Best Western Premier Hotel in Accra, Ghana, at 9a.m. West African Time.

With Salami as the keynote speaker, some of the brightest minds in Ghana to join him include the Chief Executive Officer of Acacia Health Insurance, Dan V. Armooh; the CEO of Renee Q Personal Branding CEO Coaching, Renee Q. Boateng; celebrity blogger and recipient of the TPP 100 Highly Esteemed Africans, Ameyaw Debra; and the Futurist and Entrepreneur, Kwame Opoku will also be sharing insights at the seminar.

According to Salami, you must be a high-quality individual to deliver a high-quality result.

“A high-quality person must cultivate high-quality behaviours and high-quality relationships, engage in high-quality conversations and possess high-quality executive presence as well as high-quality emotional intelligence,” he emphasised.

While the session is a free event, prospective participants are encouraged to register.