Ceylon launches mini trawlers to enhance fishery industry

Boat

By Godwin Oritse

IN a bid to boost artisanal and industrial fishing in Lagos, CEYLON Marine has concluded plans launch its refrigerated mini-fishing trawlers with a view to grow the fishery sub-sector of the state’s economy.

In a statement by the Chief Executive of Ceylon Marine, Mr. Chris Ajayi said that these refrigerated mini fishing trawlers can go to sea and return within a month.

Ajayi also said that Nigeria currently consume about 3.6million Tonnes of Fish annually,out of which 1.1million tonnes is sourced locally,which creates a shortfall of 2.5million tonnes,that we are forced to import,spending over $1billion on fish importation annually.

The Ceylon Mini refrigerated Trawler can do over 13tonnes per month and it’s very fuel efficient and also affordable.We believe strongly that with the deployment of this mini refrigerated Trawler in Nigeria,fish import will be history, save foreign exchange and also create a lot of jobs