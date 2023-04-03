Century Energy Group partners Energy Link Infrastructure to enhance crude oil commercialization in Nigeria

By Cynthia Alo

Century Energy Group (CG), a Nigerian energy infrastructure provider, have announced a partnership with Energy Link Infrastructure (Malta) Limited (ELI) to boost crude oil commercialization in Nigeria.

A statement made available to Vanguard shows that the project is a critical component of the Alternative Crude Oil Evacuation System’s (ACOES) infrastructure and aims to reduce downtime and crude losses associated with the existing export routes.

Under a Risk Service Contract, CG will be responsible for completing the spread-mooring by 10th April 2023 and managing the FSO ELI AKASO terminal thereafter. The terminal will serve as a dedicated crude oil storage and export terminal for OML holders and marginal field producers in the Eastern Niger Delta, including the OML 18 JV and other stranded satellite fields.

ELI’s ACOES infrastructure comprises a new 47km secure undersea pipeline from OML 18 to the FSO ELI AKASO terminal. The pipeline component is expected to have a throughput capability of 100,000 barrels per day (b/d) of oil, while the FSO ELI AKASO has a storage capacity of 2 million barrels of oil.

Speaking on the development, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Century Energy Group expressed confident that the partnership will contribute significantly to the sector’s growth and the Nigerian economy at large.

According to him, Century Energy Group remains committed to the development of the oil and gas sector in Nigeria .

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Century Energy Group as we continue to expand our reach and capabilities in the energy infrastructure sub-sector. With ELI’s expertise and experience in the industry, we are confident in our ability to provide world-class services and maximize the potential of this project,” he added.

On his part, the CEO of ELI, Kolapo Ademola added, “ELI is delighted to collaborate with Century Energy Group. CEG’s proven expertise and experience in the sector provides ELI with a reliable partner towards the attainment of our corporate goals within the midstream oil and gas sector in Nigeria. Our collaboration with CEG expedites our ability to deliver value to our key partners and stakeholders; Crude Oil producers in the Eastern Niger Delta, the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Nigerian economy at large.”