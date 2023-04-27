CBN takes eNaira campaign to Kaduna markets

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The eNaira team of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has embarked on awareness and sensitization campaign to Kawo and other markets in Kaduna, assuring the public that the electronic legal tender would complement cash and make transactions easier.

Mohammed Hamisu Musa, Deputy Director Central Bank of Nigeria, told journalists after meeting with Kawo traders at the District Head’s office on Thursday in Kaduna, that now was the time for all Nigerians to key into the eNaira wallet because of its numerous advantages .

According to him, “I’m part of the eNaira team, we are here on eNaira awareness and sensitization mission in Kawo market.

“We are working with partners to go into the nooks and crannies. We are also working with community leaders, we are with the District Head of Kawo to also get his support to see how we can push the message far into the community, as possible.

“The message is to preach the eNaira. eNaira is nothing but another representation of cash. The same Naira we are used to is what eNaira is coming to complement.

“eNaira is trying to complement the cash as well as trying to address the well known issues we usually have with cash such as robbery, insecurity issues. You could lose your money through fire incident and so many other ways.

“So the electronic version was brought out by the Central Bank to address all these kind of issues as well as enhance transaction. It can allow people to do their transactions in an easier and better way. Better than even using the physical cash,” he said among others.

The CBN eNaira team was also at the Sheikh Gumi Central market Kaduna where they sensitized traders on the advantages of the eNaira, and entertained questions on the workings of the electronic legal tender as introduced by the apex bank in Nigeria.