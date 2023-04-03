Cashless policy : CBN sensitize traders on eNaira in calabar

eNaira will improve security, reduce crime …Bankers’

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Central Bank of Nigeria in collaboration with the Bankers’ Committee on Monday kick-started another phase of sensitisation with traders on the eNaira as an alternative means of financial transaction different from cash.



The exercise which is part of efforts to create awareness of the various alternative electronic channels that can be used apart from cash is targeted at making the financial transaction a stress-free one.



Speaking with journalists, at the venue of the sensitization inside Etim Edem park, Calabar, Assist. Director, of the Payment System department, Mr. Chika Ugwueze said the CBN specifically initiated the eNaira payment platforms as an alternative to cash in a bid to make life easier for Nigerians.



He said:” The most important thing that Nigerians should know is that the eNaira is not an alternative to their bank accounts but an equivalent to the cash in their physical wallet which offers efficiency and improved security.



“It has helped to deepen payment options in the financial market and you can use your basic telephone that is not even smart to carry out the transaction with a USSD code.



“As long as you have a telephone you can access the eNaira platform and over 100 million Nigerians own telephones, cash is not been completely removed but other e-payment platforms like the eNaira is what we are promoting to make life and transaction easier,” he said.



On his part the Branch Manager of Keystone Bank Calabar , Mr Nsikak Ubom said there was no need for panic withdrawals as there were now more channels for transaction easier.



“Besides cash, we can use other platforms like the eNaira which has helped in so many ways including crime reduction.



“The queue has drastically reduced, I want to urge Nigerians to avoid panic withdrawals and use platforms like internet banking, eNaira, POS, ATM, USDD code, bar codes amongst others,” Ubom said.



Speaking further he added that Nigerians should take advantage noting that if e-currency worked in other parts of the world it can also work in Nigeria if the people were adequately sensitised.