Cash App founder, Bob Lee stabbed to death in San Francisco

Bob Lee, founder of mobile payment service Cash App, has been stabbed to death in San Francisco on Tuesday morning, according to reports.

Lee, 43, was reported to have been attacked in the city’s downtown Rincon Hill neighborhood at 2:35 a.m., according to San Francisco police.

Officers arrived to find the tech mogul with multiple stab wounds.

Lee was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police told the outlet.

No arrests have been made as of early Wednesday.

San Francisco police have not released any suspect details,

The Post has reached out to the San Francisco Police Department for comment.

Lee had served as the chief product officer of San Francisco-based cryptocurrency company MobileCoin since November 2021, according to his LinkedIn page.