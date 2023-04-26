Carpenter jailed 7 years for pouring acid on girlfriend, lover

An Ikeja High Court on Wednesday sentenced a 32-year-old carpenter, Onyekachi Agu, to seven years imprisonment for pouring acid on his ex-girlfriend, Aishat Adefarati, and her new lover, Monsuru Ahmed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Oyindamola Ogala held that the prosecution proved the one-count charge of grievous harm against Agu.

Ogala said that Agu’s retraction of his confessional statement was an attempt to lie and escape punishment.

According to her, the convict failed to bring to court, his brother, who he claimed to have been with on the day of the incident.

The judge said: “The defendant tried to mislead the court by claiming to have been with his brother on the said day but he failed to corroborate his evidence by giving the date and day he visited him.

“His ‘brother’ who he tried to use as an alibi, was nowhere to be found to give evidence before this court.

“Pouring a corrosive substance on the victims was never contradicted by the defendant.

“The action of the defendant was considered an intention.

“The victims showed to the court, the level of damage to their bodies,’’

Ogala said that the case of the prosecution was premised on circumstantial evidence.

“The testimony of the defendant’s former lover on how she had been harassed and assaulted by him, later led to their separate ways after three years of relationship.

“In view of the evidence before the court, I hereby find the defendant guilty of the charge against him, and he is hereby sentenced to seven years jail term,” Ogala said.

NAN reports that the convict, in his plea for mercy, told the court that he was sorry, and asked Ahmed, who was present in court, to forgive him.

The prosecution presented four witnesses and tendered several pieces of evidence during the trial, while Agu testified as a sole witness for the defence.

According to the prosecution, the carpenter committed the offence on July 3, 2020, at Gangare Hotel, Mile 12, Lagos, where he traced the ex-girlfriend and her new lover to.

The offence contravenes Section 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.