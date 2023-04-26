CAN to conduct vigil, prayer session for Muhammadu Buhari Int’l Airport — Ebonyi Govt

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Government, Monday, stated that the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, was going to conduct a vigil and dedication of the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport to God, at Onueke, in Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, before the commencement of inaugural flights on Thursday.

Addressing newsmen in Abakaliki, the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Hon. Chioma Nweze added that the dedication was necessary, so as to get God involved in the entire operation and activities of the Airport.

Nweze who stated that the International Airport was one of the best in Africa with the longest tarmac, added that with the inauguration of the Airport, Ebonyi State will place on the global map for both investment and economic growth.

She commended Governor Umahi for his determination to leave Ebonyi State better than he met her.

“We have achieved alot since this administration came on board. We are expecting two flights and we have gotten the crew lists. We are going to have a night vigil at the Airport to hand over the Airport to God.

“We don’t want any form of accident. We have the longest tarmac in Nigeria. The Airport will be dedicated by CAN before other activities start. We are very grateful that His Excellency has so much to offer to the State and has equally recorded lots of accomplishments.

“The creation of the State, the Radio and the Airport are the three most significant projects that have announced the existence and possibilities inherent in Ebonyi.

“We have hope to beat other states in many sectors; we have vegetables to export; we have rice husks, food produce, among others. Ebonyi is now an economic free zone as approved by the Federal Government.

“The Government has turned the face of the State; investments opportunities are so much in the State. There’s a Pharmaceutical park, our roads are dualized in the State as they are over 600 km of concrete roads. We are hoping that the next Government will take over from where Umahi will stop. We have a good road network that will transportation of goods and services to every nook and cranny of the State.

“The Airport has, directly and indirectly, made 400 jobs available even as the Shopping Mall employed 600 persons directly and indirectly. We don’t believe in handing handouts, we believe in creating job opportunities for Ebonyi people.

“We want people working for us to be able to feed their families; there are industrial clusters for those learning a trade, among others. We want our youths to be skilled and self-employed.

“Umahi’s Government is trying to make life better for Ebonyi people; the international stadium upon completion will be certified for hosting of games; we are doing these projects to be able to help people in the State. There are no sectors that we didn’t touch. We have approved that the pension will be paid.

“Before now, There are no landmark projects in Ebonyi State; all the Commissioners are proud to have worked under the present administration. Most jobs are done by indigenous contractors to avoid capital flight.”