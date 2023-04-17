CAN celebrates Esther Ajayi at 60

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State Chapter, Bishop Stephen Adegbite has showered encomium on the Founder of Love of Christ Generation Church, Cherubim and Seraphim, Lagos, Reverend Mother Esther Ajayi on her 60th birthday on Sunday, 2nd April 2023.

The celebrant fondly called Iya Adura, was hailed for her faith, love for God and decades of faithful service which had positively impacted lives globally.

In his congratulatory message to her, Adegbite noted that she is a generational blessing.

He said: “You are a blessing not only to our generation but to coming generations.

“Diamond is forever, and Gold is for life. The community of believers in Lagos and Nigeria are proud of you as one of our patroness and grand patrons. May God continue to make your faith stronger, and may He grant all your heart desires as you continue to grow in mind and spirit.”

Also, the Supreme Head, Cherubim & Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, His Most Eminence Prophet Solomon Alao described her as “the Esther of our time,” a mother, an astute teacher, an excellent coach and an exceptional role model.

The husband of the celebrant, Rev. Ademuyiwa Ajayi described her as “a humble and devoted wife and a dedicated mother.” Ola Ajayi, daughter of the celebrant also led her siblings to present a gift to their mother.

In her recital and poetry, Mofifunoluwa Atilola, said: “Iya Adura is mother like no other, a virtuous woman, a walking Bible, a woman of valour causing a change through the power of the Holy Ghost, effortlessly leading hundreds of thousands of souls to Christ and constantly feeding them with the Bread of Life.”

The 60th birthday event which coincided with the Esther celebration of the church and was also attended by the wife of the former Governor of Imo State, Mrs. Nkechi Okorocha, eminent church leaders such as His Eminence Dr Prophet. M. I. Ebahor of the Eternal Sacred Order of Cherubim and Seraphim Church and several traditional rulers, as well as some notable gospel artists.

Responding, Iya Adura prayed for the well-being of the believers. “May the Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make His face shine upon you and be gracious to you; the Lord lift up His countenance upon you and give you peace. “I am still in love with you.”