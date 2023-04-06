Call for Interim national government unconstitutional—Ekiti Council of Elders

Nigerian Flag

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti Council of Elders has described the call for Interim National Government as not only unconstitutional but alien to Nigeria’s constitution.

The Elders in a statement made available to newsmen at the end of its March plenary held in Ado-Ekiti, said some extra-judicial activities of political parties and some unpatriotic elements are capable of plunging Nigeria into crisis.

The statement signed by its President, Prof Joseph Oluwasanmi and Secretary Elder Niyi Ajibulu, expressed concern over incendiary ethnic and religious vitriolic from political actors, capable of setting the country on fire.

The Council said: “We are worried that the Department of State Security (DSS) has openly confirmed the nefarious intention to subvert the transition process and our fledgling democracy with their cruel calls for the cancellation of a free and credible election and for the oddity of an interim national government.

“For the survival of the nation, the Council of Elders urges all concerned not to allow tribal, sectional or individual interests to undermine the corporate existence of the country.

“In as much as the relevant authority has concluded the presidential election and declared a winner, the civilized option for any well-meaning citizen that feels aggrieved is to explore legal avenues for redress.

“The country belongs to all Nigerians. Therefore, casting aspersions and name-calling against the Yoruba or any tribe for that matter is unacceptable, as it will continue to generate bad blood, distrust and gaping fault lines in the polity.

“The Council strongly advises all to stop activities capable of creating a state of anarchy. It implores the law enforcement agencies to be alert and ensure that the peace of the nation is not jeopardized under any guise whatsoever”