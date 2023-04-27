Call for Bawa to step aside a joke

EFCC boss, Bawa

By PHILIP UGWOKE

ABOUT 100 representatives of civil society organisations recently embarked on a campaign calling for Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa to step down as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, upon an allegation of his disobedience to court order. They are also asking the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mr. Usman Alkali Baba, to carry out the orders of the court and send Mr. Bawa to prison.

Mr. Bawa has not been accused of any criminal offence or wrongdoings since he assumed the office of the Chairman of the Commission. It will be more appropriate for the group or any other person soliciting for the removal of Mr. Bawa to present relevant evidence recognised by Nigeria laws to facilitate his stepping aside. The group may have forgotten that there is also a court order sentencing the Inspector General of Police Mr. Baba to Kuje Prison. To the best of my knowledge that matter has not been resolved.

There are so many cases of disobedience to court order in this country and none of the groups were able to do or say something about it.

The group should have commenced action from the previous defaulters to serve as a deterrent to those who would disobey orders in the future. I strongly suspect that a call by this group may have been initiated by powerful individuals who may not be in the good records of the Commission; so the logical thing to do is to allow Mr. Bawa to commit a crime before any protest is carried out, if need be.

Mr. Bawa is just about 40 years and needs the support and encouragement from all and sundry for him to be able to confront the many challenges before the Commission.

This will also give the operatives and other staff of the agency the courage to work without fear of molestation by those whose hands are not clean as regards crime, and who may want to use these groups to attack them.

The Chairman is not new to the fraudulent activities being carried out by some Nigerians which have become the order of the day. Mr. Bawa was one of the first cadets recruited by the Commission, which by the grace of God is the only investigative body that can expose those deemed as untouchables because of their high status.

He grew from the rank to the Chairman’s seat and has been involved in so many types of fraud-related cases, which imbued him with the ideas of investigating financial crimes.

He was also trained by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI; the London Metropolitan Police and so many elite investigative bodies in the world. Therefore, he must be very conversant with the techniques and style with which criminals defraud people, groups and even government and launder same.

Furthermore, Mr. Bawa, to the best of my knowledge has not behaved as if he is above the law and he has ears to listen to those who mentored him in case he misbehaves. I am aware the Commission has so many case files involving fraudsters and these people would not like Mr. Bawa to remain in the office beyond May 29, 2023. But I am confident and can assure all who cares to listen that if Mr. Bawa is allowed to continue with his job those with cases of illicit deals at the commission will have no place to hide.

It is my appeal that an indepth investigation is carried out before an attack on the leadership of any government agency, especially in the case of such a hot, sensitive seat of the EFCC chairman.

If this is not done, the obvious conclusion from many people will be that CORRUPTION IS FIGHTING BACK. But if we encourage and support the Commission, even the fraudsters will be scared and be forced to respect the rule of law. For us to make Nigeria proud, we should join hands and resist any attempt to encourage a situation where it will be convenient for corruption to start fighting back. That is the only way to save our children and the unborn from an uncertain future.

It is on record that since assuming leadership of the EFCC Bawa has made tremendous improvement in the Commission. For example, the commission lost only 41 cases, representing 1.07 per cent in the anti-graft war against suspects in 2022. The Commission also recorded 98.93 per cent success rate in prosecution of suspects within the period. It further secured 3,785 convictions in 2022, representing a 70.5 per cent improvement over its record for 2021, which were 2,220 convictions. The conviction figures in 2023 are already on a steady rise across the various commands of the Commission. He has made very modest efforts to build synergy and strengthen media understanding and appreciation of the work of the Commission. So far, he has organised four training workshops for effective reporting of EFCC for journalists.

Bawa, born April 30, 1980, is the fourth Executive Chairman of the EFCC. He was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari on February 16, 2021, and confirmed by the Senate on February 24, 2021. His ascent to the exalted office holds much significance given his impressive record of achievements so far.

Ugwoke is a retired Assistant Superintendent of Police