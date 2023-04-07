C/River APC passes vote of confidence on state chair, Alphonsus Eba

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Ward Executive of Echumofana in Yala local government area of Cross River has passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the Chairman of the party in the state, Barr. Alphonsus Eba.

In a release jointly signed on Saturday by the Ward Chairman, Mr Awoko Simon Iyaji and the Secretary, Mr Patrick Ogar Oko, said that the State party Chairman upon assumption of office, has put the party on the part of peace, love, unity and progress, which has brought meaningful stability to the party.

They frowned at the call by Governor Ben Ayade’s aide on Payroll, Chief Henry Onwe, that the Chairman should resign his position against the performance of the party in the just concluded election in Northern Senatorial District.

“We have carefully looked at the position of Henry Onwe and his cohorts calling for the suspension of the State Chairman as a huge joke taken too far.

“Recall that the call for investigation on the anti party activities carried out by some APC stakeholders has unsettled people like Chief Onwe who is already feeling guilty.

“Echumofana ward performed creditably well in the last election as against the distorted and half truth dished out to the public.

“We pledge our unalloyed loyalty and appreciation to Governor Ben Ayade who has been a huge blessing to our principal, brother and mentor.

“We pray for a good working relationship between the Governor-elect, Sen. Bassey Otu and Alphonsus Ogar Eba led APC for a better Cross River State,” the statement said.

Also, in a separate release signed by Mr Erasmus Ekpang, Publicity Secretary of APC in the state, said that the call for the resignation of the state Chairman of APC was totally wrong and unnecessary.

“Our attention has been drawn to an infantile expression of fear by one Henry Onwe from Ukelle in Yala LGA of Cross River State where he alleged that there was pressure on the State Chairman of our party to resign for poor performance.

“Ordinarily, such falsehood and figment of a man like Henry Onwe does not deserve a response from us but to keep mute may be misrepresented by our loyal and committed members who worked so hard to deliver Cross River State to the APC while Henry Onwe did everything to make the party fail.

“The saying that the guilty are always afraid may not be unconnected with Henry Onwe’s predicament.

“Henry, was involved in anti-party activities despite being recently entrusted with the State payroll by the Governor and was appointed by Alphonsus Ogar Eba esq., as Campaign Coordinator for Yala Local Government threw caution to the wind and failed woefully in two polling units under his control in Nfuma/Ntrigom ward.

“While Henry Onwe and his likes have the golden opportunity provided by the Party to clear their names in the Special Committee investigating anti-party activities in the State, he cannot hide under any guise to blackmail the State Chairman of APC who is not only nationally celebrated for leading the Party to victory in Cross River State for the first time but won both Presidential, Senatorial, House of Representatives, Gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections in his polling unit, ward and LGA with very wide margins.

“The Party wishes to enjoin all its members to remain focused and expose the likes of Henry Onwe and his cohorts without fear as no stone will be left unturned in the move to sanitize the party,” he said.

The Publicity Secretary, who said that the party was not out to witchhaunt any of its members, reiterated that they will follow every constitutional procedure to discipline any one indicted by the recently constituted committee that is collating information on anti-party activities as was demanded by majority of party members.