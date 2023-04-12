Businessman raises alarm over threat to life, alerts Police, AGF

By Evelyn Usman

Chairman, Al-Mubee Group , Alhaji Mubarak Musa, has raised the alarm over threat to his life and family , alerting the Police, the Attorney General of the Federation and the Department of State Services ,DSS.

The Abuja-based businessman alleged that a man, (names withheld) had on two occasions: December 1, 2022 and February 4,2023, stormed his construction site at Emperor City and Almubee Estate in Wuye district of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, with armed thugs.

He alleged that he was physically assaulted and his property destroyed . He further alleged that the man that led the hoodlums threatened to wipe him and members of his family out , if he did not leave Abuja or the property.

He therefore called on the Inspector General of Police, IIGP Alkali Baba , the Attorney General of the Federation and the DSS to intervene , by effecting the arrest of the man and subject him to questioning, before he made do his threat.

The real estate Manager in separate petitions to the IGP, Alkali Baba and the Attorney General of the Federation , Abubakar Malami, filled by Mustapha Ibrahim chambers, recalled that during the first invasion, “ he came down from his vehicle, walked up to me,slapped me and started punching me on my face, together with his boys.

“They chased those who wanted to come to my aid away. I was humiliated in front of the public mercilessly for a reason I don’t know. Afterward, he returned to his vehicle and told me to watch out what will happen to me within 24 hours. He then said to me “I will kill you”. I immediately reported to the Police at Wuye Division for swift action.

“After assaulting me, he left with a serious warning that he will come back to finish what he has started, threatening that I should either leave Abuja now or he will wipe me out with my family entirely from the face of the earth.

” Again, on February 4, 2023 at about 11:40 am, he went to my site in Wuye Abuja ,with three vehicles loaded with arm thugs and started destroying my properties, shooting into the air, attacking my private guards and workers with cutlass, iron rod and sticks.

” The private security guard responded and overpowered and chased away the armed thugs before policemen from Wuye Division brought the situation under control. My private security guard and other workers on the site who sustained various degrees of injuries from the attack were rushed to the hospital for medical attention”.

He therefore requested armed policemen from the Special Protection Unit ISPO Bases 7 and 20, to provide guard and escort duties to his company, even as he appealed to the IGP to urgently wade in before the situation leads to loss of life.

“ I don’t want to take this threat with laxity because of what my eye saw .Therefore I am pleading with the Inspector General of Police to kindly order for his e arrest and his criminal gang, to ascertain what is really happening and to ensure the safety of my life and that of my family”, he said, lamenting that the man had been boasting that no one could do him anything because his brother is a senior Military officer.