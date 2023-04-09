Business mogul, Dantata loses wife

By Bashir Bello

KANO —- Business mogul, billionaire, and elder statesman, Aminu Dantata has lost his wife, Rabi to the cold hands of death.

It was gathered that Rabi passed away after a protracted illness on Saturday at a hospital in Jeddah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The grandson, Sanusi Dantata confirmed her demise in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle @SasDantata.

The tweet reads, “Please pray for our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, Haj. Rabi, wife of Alh. Aminu Dantata, died yesterday after a protracted illness!

“May Allah forgive her, accept her good deeds, and grant her the highest rank in Paradise, Ameen,” Sanusi Dantata tweeted.

Mama Rabi, as she was popularly known, battled a prolonged illness before passing away in her late 70s.

She was the second wife of Aminu Dantata and left behind her husband and six children, as well as numerous grandchildren.