Business mogul, Dantata loses wife

By Bashir Bello
KANO —- Business mogul, billionaire, and elder statesman, Aminu Dantata has lost his wife, Rabi to the cold hands of death.
It was gathered that Rabi passed away after a protracted illness on Saturday at a hospital in Jeddah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The grandson, Sanusi Dantata confirmed her demise in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle @SasDantata.
The tweet reads, “Please pray for our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, Haj. Rabi, wife of Alh. Aminu Dantata, died yesterday after a protracted illness!
“May Allah forgive her, accept her good deeds, and grant her the highest rank in Paradise, Ameen,” Sanusi Dantata tweeted.
Mama Rabi, as she was popularly known, battled a prolonged illness before passing away in her late 70s.
She was the second wife of Aminu Dantata and left behind her husband and six children, as well as numerous grandchildren.
