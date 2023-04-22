Burnley blow title chance in shock QPR defeat

CREDIT: Burnley (Twitter)

Burnley missed the chance to secure the Championship title as QPR’s 2-1 win at Turf Moor hauled the visitors towards survival.

Vincent Kompany’s men have already secured promotion to the Premier League, but their unbeaten home record was undone three minutes from time by Chris Martin’s winner.

After a run of just two points from the previous 21 available, Gareth Ainsworth’s side were hardly expected to worry the league leaders but went ahead through captain Sam Field’s volley on 58 minutes.

Burnley levelled with 14 minutes to go when Manuel Benson curled an unstoppable finish into the far corner of the visitors’ goal.

But in their search for a winner, the Clarets were hit by a sucker punch when Martin headed in Jamal Lowe’s cross.

“I’m not disappointed, I actually expected it. What it shows is we’re inexperienced in these trophy-winning moments,” said Kompany, who has been linked with both the Tottenham and Chelsea jobs this week.

“I had the experience as a player at (Manchester) City and it’s an incredible learning experience – you have to keep your game simple and play to win the game, not chase to win the trophy.”

Victory lifts Rangers four points clear of the relegation zone with just two games to play.

Wigan and Blackpool are also still alive as the bottom two won to avoid being relegated.

Blackpool were 1-0 victors at Birmingham to climb to within three points of safety.

Wigan remain bottom, a point further back, despite denting Millwall’s playoff chances with a 2-1 win at the DW Stadium.

Coventry took advantage of Millwall’s defeat to climb up to fifth as goals from Matt Godden and Gustavo Hamer beat Reading 2-1 to leave the Royals still in the bottom three.

“At this stage of the season, you’ve got to win,” said Coventry boss Mark Robins.

“There are other teams there that have still got an advantage, but we’re in there with a shout, which is brilliant going into the last home game of the season.”

West Brom or Sunderland can move into the playoff places with victory when they face off at The Hawthorns on Sunday.

Blackburn missed their chance to move back into the top six as their winless run stretched to seven games in a 1-1 draw at Preston.

Sammie Szmodics put Rovers in front, but they conceded a stoppage time equaliser for the second time in a week as Dominic Hyam’s own goal kept Preston’s playoff hopes alive.

But Norwich’s chances of making the playoffs now look over after the 10-man Canaries were thrashed 3-0 at home by Swansea.