Burna Boy is my biggest inspiration in music – Raybaby

By Benjamin Njoku

A multi-talented Afrobeat sensation Ejemi Peace Bekewe, popularly known as Raybaby has acknowledged Grammy award-winning Afro-fusion singer Burna Boy as a ‘superior force ‘ and his greatest inspiration in music.

Raybaby, who broke into the music scene last year after signing a recording deal with Chris Million’s “Eagle Sign Records and management company, made this assertion days after dropping a video of “All Night”, one of the five songs in his recently released EP titled, “RayBaby.” “Burna Boy is my biggest inspiration in music. He is damn good and one of the superstars I would like to collaborate with,” the rising star said.

The singer also released his debut single titled, “Best Guy” last year. He’s poised to rule the country’s airwaves in due time with his unique style of music.

In a recent chat with our reporter, the Edo boy said the time has come to unveil himself to the world.

“It’s time for me to show the world the stuff I am made of,” the 20-year -old singer echoed.

Raybaby started singing while he was in secondary school back in Uromi, Edo State. But he went professional in 2013, after overcoming several challenges that almost ruined his career.

He narrates, “When I was growing up, my dad separated me from my siblings when he sent me to go and live with his doctor friend. He wanted me to become a medical doctor. So I was always left alone in the house. As a result, I resorted to singing and listening to music to kill boredom. That’s how I developed the passion for singing. From there, I started nurturing the talent by storming studios from 2008 with the likes of Peruzzi and Moko Beats was our producer then at Egbeda.

“But professionally, I went into the music industry from 2013, when I floated my first record label, Sopay Entertainment. Unfortunately, the record label couldn’t survive due to inexperience. I left the music business and delved into other businesses like importation of gas cookers and selling motor spare parts with my brothers to make ends meet.”

Raybaby said while he was loafing about, he realized that music was his calling and he had to go back to the studio to continue from where he stopped. Today, he’s one of the sensational Afrobeat singers to watch out for. He described his style of music as an infusion of Afrobeats, RnB, reggae and hip hop.

Raybaby wants a more cordial relationship between the artists and their managers. He also stressed the need for Afrobeats musicians to join forces together to advance the cause of Nigerian music as a global phenomenon.