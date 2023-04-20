Buhari’s govt entraps Nigeria with borrowing, billion naira contract – Shehu Sani

By Miftaudeen Raji

A former Kaduna lawmaker and social critic, Senator Shehu Sani, has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has entrapped the country with borrowing and billion naira contracts.

Sani made this claim in a statement via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

According to the former lawmaker, Buhari’s government is borrowing more money, increasing salaries and employing more people in the twilight of its tenure.

He alleged that the government is awarding contracts in billions while contractors are owed, described the the borrowing and contracts as “traps in the guise of niceties.”

Sani stated, “The Government that has few weeks to go is borrowing more money, increasing salaries, employing more people into the Federal Government Bureaucracy and awarding contracts in billions while contractors are owed; traps in the guise of niceties.”

Recall that the tenure of Buhari’s administration will come to an end on May 29, to usher in the administration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.