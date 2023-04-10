Buhari’s 8-month sickness setback for his administration – Femi Adesina

By Miftaudeen Raji

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina said President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight-month sickness in 2017 caused a setback for the current administration.

Adesina stated this while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday.

Recall that in 2017, the President was flown to the United Kingdom for treatment where he was receiving treatment for a period of eight months.

Adesina said, “It should be because when he fell sick in January 2017, he came back in March (and) went again in April and didn’t come back till August 19.”

“About all, eight months. That sickness took eight months of his time in the office. Of course, nobody would like that. But what we are glad about is that he came whole, sound and better than he went.”

The presidential spokesman, however faulted the criticism of his Buhari by the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah.

He said, “Those things don’t do credit to Father Kukah’s intellectual posture. He is somebody that we had always admired for his intellectual bent but his opinions have been coloured by politics.

“He talked about selling the presidential fleet. Was that ever promised? In 2015, there were promises made that even the candidate did not know about.”