Buhari unwavering in commitment towards job creation in Niger Delta — Umana

Says Technical Skills is Modern Job Drivers

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Umana Okon Umana, has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari is unwavering in his commitment towards addressing inequalities and job creation for the teeming unemployed youths of the Niger Delta region.

Umana made this known at the commissioning of a Multi-Skills Vocational Development Center in Edo State, according to a statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Deworitshe Patricia on Sunday.

The Minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Engr. Olufunsho Adebiyi described the training facility as one of the gains of the Infrastructure Agenda of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Umana who gave an insight into the empowerment strategy and project execution of the Buhari administration through the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs said,

“The project construction which was awarded in two phases, December 2020 and December 2021 respectively, was in pursuance of the Ministry’s mandate with the goal of training youths to acquire technical skills in the Niger Delta region that can be beneficial in transforming them into wealth and job creators”

“This commissioning is an eloquent testimony to the unwavering commitment of the Federal Government towards addressing the inequalities in the Niger Delta Region. I am certain that the construction which was handled by local and indigenous contractors has benefitted the communities through the employment opportunities created for the Youths.”

Umana further said that the fully furnished and equipped facility incorporates an ICT centre; hairdressing salons; footwear design and tailoring studios; carpentry and catering workshops; outdoor exhibition space, as well as auxiliary offices with conveniences.

The Minister also stated that similar centres are being developed by the Ministry in each of the nine states of the Niger Delta region.

He charged the beneficiaries of the facility to make good use of it keep it and ensures its sustainable use for coming generations.

In a message of appreciation, the Director of Housing and Urban Development of the Ministry, Mr. O. M Oluruntola, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and the Minister of State for the Ministry, for their support towards the success of the project.