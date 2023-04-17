Buhari salutes Nollywood actor, Bob-Manuel Udoku at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated Bob-Manuel Udoku on his 60th birthday, April 18.

This is contained in a congratulatory message by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina, on Monday in Abuja.

Buhari rejoiced with the entertainment industry, particularly Nollywood, where the notable actor had held sway for many years, featuring in more than 200 movies.

He said that the influencing role of Udoku in the popular culture and structuring of the second-largest movie industry in the world, with a strong global presence and recognition, serving in various capacities as actor, director, and producer.

The president saluted the actor’s courage for delving into politics and public office, contesting elections in his home state, Anambra and working with three governments as Senior Special Assistant, New Media, and Special Adviser on Entertainment, Leisure, and Tourism.

The president said Udoku’s experience in the creative and entertainment industry will always be relevant, especially in mentoring younger people in career choices.

The president prayed for the well-being of the multiple award-winning thespians and his family.