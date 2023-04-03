Buhari mourns 96-yr-old renowned structural Engnr, Ezekiel Omisore

President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has shared in the grief of family members, friends and associates of the distinguished Elder of the Yoruba Tennis Club and past President of the Nigerian Institute of Structural Engineers, Arole Ezekiel Iyiola Omisore, who passed at 96.

The President, in a release issued on Monday by his Media Adviser, Chief Femi Adesina, affirmed the dutifulness, courage and inspiration Pa Omisore brought into work and life, remaining humble and warm even in his 90’s, with evidence of influence as a bridge for those that were climbing up, and pillar for the downtrodden.

President Buhari noted the remarkable contributions of the engineer to development of the country, employed by then Government of Western Region, Ministry of Works, as the first Nigerian Structural Engineer before he left to start the Engineering section of Design Group as an Associate Partner.

The President urged family members and friends to approximate the good works of Arole Omisore, who was also “Gbobaniyi” of Ile-Ife, “Alatunse” of Cathedral Church Of the Anglican, Ile-Ife and Asiwaju Okunrin of Christian Association of Nigeria.

President Buhari prayed that his soul will find rest with the Lord.