Buhari felicitates musical maestro Ebenezer Obey @ 81

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated multi-talented musician, Ebenezer Obey, on his 81st birthday, celebrating the talented performer for 66 years of impactful global career, with evergreen signature tunes from the 50’s.

The president’s congratulatory message is contained In a statement by his Spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Monday in Abuja.

The president affirmed the influence of Obey, known as “Chief Commander”, on the blossoming Nigerian musical industry since he started out at 15 years, bringing a fusion of juju and highlife into a musical band, International Brothers, in 1964, metamorphosing to “International Reformers” in the 70’s.

According to him, the revered mentor and teacher expand his reach through sharing knowledge, good works and charity as well as guiding younger musicians to get training and skills at his musical school.

He also lauded him for counselling many against destructive habits and providing scholarships for the less privileged, with visits to orphanages and other welfare institutions.

Buhari joined family members, friends, professional colleagues and fans of Obey in appreciating the life-long dedication, diligence and sacrifices that culminated in the successes, and the willingness to always place God at the centre.

The president prayed for good health, and more years of blessings for the octogenarian.